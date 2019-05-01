Wash. adopts law barring public workers from recouping union fees paid before SCOTUS ruling

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed a bill that says public-sector unions do not have to reimburse non-members for so-called “agency fees” they paid toward collective bargaining that the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled were unconstitutional.

Inslee, a Democrat, signed the legislation as public workers in Washington and many other states are pursuing lawsuits that seek to recoup agency fees, which the Supreme Court said violate workers’ free speech rights in a ruling last June in Janus v. AFSCME.

