Washington court blocks release of state worker info to right-to-work group
November 1, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in an hour

Washington court blocks release of state worker info to right-to-work group

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Washington state appeals court has ruled that a right-to-work group is not entitled to the names and birthdates of state employees, saying disclosure of the information would violate workers’ constitutional rights to privacy.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II, on Tuesday granted a group of unions an injunction blocking state agencies from giving the information to the Olympia-based Freedom Foundation. The group sought the records as part of a campaign to inform unionized state employees of their right to opt out of paying some union dues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iSqwOX

