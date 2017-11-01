Washington court blocks release of state worker info to right-to-work group

A Washington state appeals court has ruled that a right-to-work group is not entitled to the names and birthdates of state employees, saying disclosure of the information would violate workers’ constitutional rights to privacy.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II, on Tuesday granted a group of unions an injunction blocking state agencies from giving the information to the Olympia-based Freedom Foundation. The group sought the records as part of a campaign to inform unionized state employees of their right to opt out of paying some union dues.

