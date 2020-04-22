Westlaw News
West Virginia Supreme Court upholds state's 'right to work' law

Daniel Wiessner

The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the state’s “right to work” law prohibiting compulsory union membership and barring unions from collecting dues from non-members, rejecting several claims by a coalition of unions challenging its constitutionality.

The five-member court on Tuesday said that because federal law requires unions to represent all workers in a bargaining unit regardless of whether they opt to become members, the 2016 state law does not deprive unions of property by forcing them to provide free representation to non-members, as they had argued.

