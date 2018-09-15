FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

7th Circuit says Wisconsin dues-checkoff requirement preempted by federal law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that a Wisconsin law allowing workers to revoke their authorization to have union fees deducted from their pay with 30 days’ notice is preempted by federal labor law.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said the federal Taft-Hartley Act requires only that workers be given a chance to revoke so-called “dues checkoffs” once per year, and the establishment of any shorter timeline is left to the collective bargaining process and not to states.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xbxDGn

