April 25, 2018 / 10:11 PM / in 2 hours

Chamber of Commerce calls for more regulation of union 'front groups'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to begin treating groups that organize and advocate for workers, but do not engage in collective bargaining, more like traditional labor unions.

The Chamber said so-called "worker centers" that once provided general advice to workers have evolved over the last decade to increasingly focus their efforts on changing working conditions at specific companies including Wal-Mart, Whole Foods and AT&T, in a 28-page report released on Wednesday. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qYFeo0

