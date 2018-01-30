FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 10:25 PM / in 7 hours

D.C. Circuit remands case on restaurant's workplace rules to NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has granted the National Labor Relations Board’s request to remand a case challenging a restaurant chain’s workplace rules in light of the board’s recent decision revising its standard for determining when such rules are valid.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a per curiam decision on Tuesday said the NLRB should have a chance to apply the standard it created last month in a separate case involving Boeing Co to seven rules adopted by Daily Grill. The board in 2016 had said the California-based restaurant chain’s rules were unlawful under a different test.

