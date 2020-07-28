LabCorp says need to run testing below full capacity to maintain shorter turnaround time

July 28 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Chief Executive Officer Adam Schechter said on Tuesday COVID-19 testing should not be run at full capacity to ensure shorter turnaround time for results.
The company, which currently has the capacity to run about 180,000 molecular tests per day, said it has reduced the turnaround time for results to two-three days on average, which is even faster for hospital inpatients.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli