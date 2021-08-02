CORRECTED-Labcorp's Q2 profit doubles as non-COVID testing rebounds (July 29)

(Corrects company name to Labcorp, from LabCorp, in headline in July 29 story)

July 29 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings reported a 102% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by recovery in its non-COVID-19 testing business and strong demand for its drug development services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $467.4 million, or $4.76 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $231.6 million, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)