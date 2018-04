April 25 (Reuters) - Diagnostics testing company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings reported a 5.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net earnings attributable to LabCorp was $173.2 million, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $183 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

However, net revenue rose 18 percent to $2.85 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)