FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LabCorp profit beats on strong demand for diagnostic services
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-LabCorp profit beats on strong demand for diagnostic services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds estimates, forecast, unit revenues)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corp of America Holdings reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast, as demand for its diagnostic services increased.

Revenue from its diagnostic services, the company’s biggest business, increased 10 percent to $1.84 billion, despite the impact of hurricanes in the quarter, the company said.

LabCorp’s Covance unit, which carries out trials for drugmakers, raked in revenue of $761.1 million, an increase of 8.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year forecast for net revenue growth to 8-8.5 percent from 5-6.5 percent.

LabCorp also raised the bottom end of its adjusted earnings forecast range to $9.40 from $9.30, but lowered the top end to $9.60 from $9.65.

Net earnings attributable to LabCorp rose to $180.6 million, or $1.74 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $179.5 million, or $1.71 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue rose 10 percent to $2.66 billion.

The company earned $2.46 per share, excluding items. Analysts on average had estimated earnings per share of $2.40, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.