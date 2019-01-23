U.S. judge restricts ads for Glaxo rival's dry-mouth treatment

A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday blocked a GlaxoSmithKline Plc rival, Laclede Inc, from featuring the British company’s mark for the dry mouth product line Biotene in advertising for its competing treatments, citing potential consumer confusion.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman also denied a motion by the defendant Laclede Inc and its only shareholders, Michael and Stephen Pellico, to dismiss Glaxo’s trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition lawsuit over its sale of Salivea to treat dry mouth, also known as xerostomia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FT9ZDS