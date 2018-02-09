FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 9, 2018 / 4:57 PM / a day ago

Ladbrokes Coral reports 4 pct rise in full year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral reported a 4 percent rise in full year net revenue on Friday helped by strong growth in its European retail and digital business.

The group, created by the merger of Ladbrokes and Gala Coral, declared a second interim dividend of 4 pence per share and said it does not intend to declare a final dividend for 2017.

European retail net revenue grew 40 percent and accounted for 61 percent of total revenue, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.