July 5, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

LafargeHolcim wins $660 million highway contract in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim said on Thursday it had secured a 500 million pound ($661 million) contract with Highways England over the next four years, its second major highway contract in the United Kingdom this year.

The world’s biggest cement maker’s UK business, Aggregate Industries, will supply asphalt and cement bound works for Highways England’s regional investment programme, LafargeHolcim said in a statement.

Aggregate Industries said in May it had been selected to deliver surfacing work for England’s largest road improvement project, the A14 from Cambridge to Huntingdon.

$1 = 0.7565 pounds Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

