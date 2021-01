ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim will buy Firestone Building Products from Bridgestone Americas in a $3.4 billon deal, the world’s biggest cement maker said on Thursday.

Firestone Building Products, which specialises in commercial roofing in the United States, had sales of around $1.8 billion and earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation of $270 million in 2020. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)