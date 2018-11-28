LafargeHolcim sees slower 2019 sales growth but higher profitability

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim expects slower sales growth but higher profitability during 2019, the world’s largest cement maker said on Wednesday, adding it is counting on “solid market demand” for its building materials to continue.

The French-Swiss company expects full-year sales growth of 3 to 5 percent next year, down from the 4 to 6 percent rate targeted this year, after disposals of businesses and currency swings are taken into account.