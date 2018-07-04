LafargeHolcim names Middle East Africa head as CEO reshuffles management

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Jan Jenisch chose a manager from his ex-employer Sika to run the cement maker’s Middle East Africa region, the company said on Wednesday, as he reshapes leadership and seeks to rejuvenate a struggling business area.

Miljan Gutovic, who joined LafargeHolcim in March as head of marketing and innovation, takes over this month to run the region, which in the first quarter saw falling sales and profit.

Saad Sebbar, a member of LafargeHolcim’s executive committee since 2015 and an employee since 1997, opted to “pursue opportunities outside of the company”, LafargeHolcim said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller)