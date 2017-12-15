LafargeHolcim revamps management, trims executive board

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim is revamping its management structure to make countries more accountable for results, the world’s largest cement maker said on Friday.

“The 30 largest country organizations will directly report to the executive committee and the global business functions will be merged under one leadership. As a result of these changes, the executive committee will be reduced to nine members,” the Swiss group said.

New finance chief Geraldine Picaud will join the group in January 2018, earlier than first announced, it added in a statement.​ (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)