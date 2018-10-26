FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

LafargeHolcim cuts full-year earnings forecast

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim increased its sales outlook for 2018 but reduced its profit expectations as the world’s largest cement maker reported better-than-expected earnings during its third quarter.

The Swiss company said on Friday it now expected annual sales to grow in the 4 to 6 percent range, up from its previous expectation of 3 to 5 percent. But higher costs for things like fuel and raw materials meant the company now expects its recurring earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation to increase by 3 to 5 percent this year, down from its previous view of “at least 5 percent.” (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

