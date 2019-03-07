LafargeHolcim expects sales growth of 3 to 5 percent in 2019

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim reported slightly better-than-expected full year profit, the world’s largest cement-maker said on Thursday, and confirmed its outlook for sales growth of between 3 to 5 percent during 2019.

The Swiss company reported full year recurring core EBITDA profit of 6.02 billion francs, up from 5.99 billion francs a year earlier, beating an average of analyst forecasts for 5.97 billion francs in an Infront Data poll.

Sales rose 1.6 percent to 27.47 billion francs, short of forecasts for 27.69 billion francs. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)