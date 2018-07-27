FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 5:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LafargeHolcim H1 profit drops 43 pct as restructuring charges bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim reported a 43 percent drop in profit during the first half of 2018, as the world’s largest cement took 300 million Swiss francs ($301.81 million) in restructuring costs from its overhaul under Chief Executive Jan Jenisch.

The Zurich company said first-half net profit fell to 371 million Swiss francs, from 651 million francs a year earlier.

Sales rose 2.7 percent to 13.27 billion francs, while the company confirmed its target of increasing net sales by 3 to 5 percent every year, and lifting its core operating profit by at least 5 percent. ($1 = 0.9940 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

