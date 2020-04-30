LafargeHolcim Q1 profit, sales fall as coronavirus hits construction

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim reported a drop in sales and profit during its first quarter on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic closed building sites around the world.

The world’s biggest cement maker said its sales fell 11.2% to 5.29 billion Swiss francs ($5.42 billion), from 5.96 billion francs a year earlier. The figure slightly beat analyst forecasts for 5.25 billion francs in a company-gathered consensus.

Recurring operating profit also fell, down 14.1% to 262 million francs, beating forecasts for 215 million francs. ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)