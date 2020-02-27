LafargeHolcim reports near 50% increase in full year profit

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim reported slightly better-than-expected net profit during 2019, the world’s largest cement maker said on Thursday, saying it expected solid market conditions in most countries this year except China.

The building materials maker said net income rose by nearly 50% to 2.25 billion Swiss francs ($2.30 billion), sightly ahead of forecasts for 2.21 billion francs, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales fell 2.7% to 26.72 billion francs, just under analyst forecasts for 26.79 billion francs. ($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)