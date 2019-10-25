LafargeHolcim slightly more downbeat on Europe as Q3 sales dip

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim said it was slightly less optimistic about its prospects in Europe and Africa as the world’s largest cement maker reported third-quarter sales and earnings broadly in line with analyst estimates.

The Swiss company said sales fell 3% to 7.14 billion Swiss francs ($7.19 billion), missing analyst forecasts for 7.21 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Recurring operating profit before depreciation and amortisation rose 0.8% to 1.88 billion francs, ahead of forecasts for 1.81 billion francs.