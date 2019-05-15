Strong Europe helps LafargeHolcim to Q1 earnings beat

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim’s first-quarter operating profit rose nearly 16%, the world’s largest cement maker said on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in Europe.

The company reported core operating profit of 809 million Swiss francs ($802 million) during the three months to the end of March, up from 700 million francs a year earlier and better than market expectations of 754 million francs.

Sales increased 2.2% to 5.96 billion francs, slightly ahead of expectations for 5.92 billion francs. ($1 = 1.0087 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)