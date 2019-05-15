Switzerland Market Report
May 15, 2019 / 4:50 AM / in a day

Strong Europe helps LafargeHolcim to Q1 earnings beat

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim’s first-quarter operating profit rose nearly 16%, the world’s largest cement maker said on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in Europe.

The company reported core operating profit of 809 million Swiss francs ($802 million) during the three months to the end of March, up from 700 million francs a year earlier and better than market expectations of 754 million francs.

Sales increased 2.2% to 5.96 billion francs, slightly ahead of expectations for 5.92 billion francs. ($1 = 1.0087 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below