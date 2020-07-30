UPDATE 1-LafargeHolcim sees "solid" second half after tough Q2

(Adds CEO comment, outlook)

By John Revill

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim said it saw a recovery in construction markets in June after the coronavirus pandemic battered its sales and profit during the second quarter.

The world’s biggest cement maker said its sales fell 24% to 5.4 billion Swiss francs ($5.92 billion), beating the 4.93 billion francs expected by analysts in a company-gathered consensus. Like-for-like sales, which cut out the impact of currency changes and divestments, were 17% lower.

Recurring operating profit (EBIT) shrank 32% to 932 million francs, beating the 725 million francs consensus.

LafargeHolcim, which earlier this year ditched its full year guidance, had previously said it expected the second quarter to be the worst hit as COVID-19 shut down construction projects around the world.

But the company said it had hit the bottom of the crisis, with sales in all five of its regions returning to 2019 levels by the end of June as lockdowns eased.

For the rest of 2020 it said it expects a fast recovery in demand, and expected a “solid” second half of the year, generating free cash flow above 2 billion francs.

“The peak of the crisis is behind us,” Chief Executive Jan Jenisch in a statement. “We expect a solid second half of the year based on June’s full recovery, the trend of our order book and upcoming government stimulus packages.”