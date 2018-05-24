FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

LafargeHolcim to announce headquarters shake-up - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 24 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim is poised to launch a major shake-up of its head offices in Paris and Zurich which could trigger hundreds of job cuts, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The overhaul, set to be announced within days, is part of the cost-cutting drive by the Franco-Swiss cement maker whose 2015 combination was sold as a merger of equals.

LafargeHolcim could close its Paris office following a review of its operations, the sources said, while some jobs may be axed at its Zurich head office.

A LafargeHolcim spokesman declined to comment on what he called rumours. (Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)

