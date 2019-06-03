LafargeHolcim shareholders opt for 73% payout in new shares

ZURICH, June 3 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim on Monday said nearly three quarters of its payout for 2018 will be made in newly created shares.

Some 72.98% of the 2018 dividend will be made in new stock and the rest in cash, the Swiss company said after shareholders’ period to exercise the rights expired on May 31.

Just over 435 million election rights were exercised for the scrip dividend, the company said. The reference share price, the issue price, the conversion ratio and the number of new shares will be published on June 11, 2019, with the payouts made on June 25, 2019.