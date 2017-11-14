FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GBL says searched by authorities over Lafarge Syria investigation
November 14, 2017 / 4:07 PM / in 3 hours

GBL says searched by authorities over Lafarge Syria investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian holding GBL said on Tuesday its offices were searched in connection with an ongoing inquiry into the Syrian business of cement maker LafargeHolcim.

GBL, which has a 9.4 percent stake in the cement maker, said it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier this year, France launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of what was then French group Lafarge, with the probe investigating the possible “financing of terrorist enterprise”. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

