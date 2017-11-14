GBL says searched by authorities over Lafarge Syria investigation

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian holding GBL said on Tuesday its offices were searched in connection with an ongoing inquiry into the Syrian business of cement maker LafargeHolcim.

GBL, which has a 9.4 percent stake in the cement maker, said it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier this year, France launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of what was then French group Lafarge, with the probe investigating the possible “financing of terrorist enterprise”. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)