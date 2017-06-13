FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
June 13, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 2 months ago

France starts judicial inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syrian activities - source

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, with the probe looking into the "financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.

The source said one judge dealing with anti-terrorism matters and two financial judges were handling the matter.

A spokeswoman for the company said LafargeHolcim had no immediate comment on the subject.

In April, LafargeHolcim said its chief executive Eric Olsen was leaving after the company admitted it had paid armed groups to keep a factory operating in war-ravaged Syria.

An independent internal inquiry found protection payments made to intermediaries to keep open the Jalabiya plant in northern Syria were not in line with its policies. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Mark Potter)

