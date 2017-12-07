Ex-LafargeHolcim CEO Olsen placed under formal investigation in France

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The former Chief Executive of Franco-Swiss cement group LafargeHolcim, Eric Olsen, was placed under formal investigation on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the group’s activities in Syria, a source with the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors had launched an investigation in June into LafargeHolcim’s operations and its possible “financing of a terrorist enterprise”.

A spokeswoman with LafargeHolcim had no comment.