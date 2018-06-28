FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

LafargeHolcim says French arm under formal investigation for Syrian payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim on Thursday said its French subsidiary Lafarge SA has been placed under investigation by French authorities looking into allegations it funded terrorist groups in Syria.

The placement of Lafarge SA under judicial investigation was expected given that several of its former managers have previously been placed under investigation, the cement company said in a statement.

“We truly regret what has happened in the Syria subsidiary and after learning about it took immediate and firm actions,” said LafargeHolcim chairman Beat Hess in a statement. “None of the individuals put under investigation is today with the company.”

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
