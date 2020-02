PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Activist fund Amber Capital has become the largest shareholder of French publishing group Lagardere ahead of Qatar Investment Authority, France’s market watchdog AMF said on Friday.

Amber Capital now has 13.6% of capital and 10.19% of voting rights of Lagardere, according to AMF filing. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Jean-Philippe Lefief, Editing by Louise Heavens)