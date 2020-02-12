Financials
February 12, 2020 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Activist fund Amber raises stake in Lagardere above 10%

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Activist investment fund Amber Capital has raised its stake in Lagardere above 10%, France’s financial watchdog AMF said on Wednesday.

The regulator said in a filing that Amber Capital holds 10.58% of Lagardere, which controls assets in publishing, media and airport retail, and 7.93% of voting rights as of Feb. 6.

Amber Capital previously had a stake of around 5.3%.

The investment fund has urged the French media and travel retail group to do more to boost shareholder value. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below