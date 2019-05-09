Hot Stocks
May 9, 2019 / 6:36 AM / in 2 hours

Amber Capital urges France's Lagardere to boost shareholder value

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Activist fund Amber Capital urged French media and travel retail group Lagardere to do more to boost shareholder value, and reiterated its concerns over the company’s recent performance.

Amber Capital - which holds around 5 percent of Lagardere’s share capital - voiced its concerns in a letter addressed to the company’s management, which it released on Thursday.

Amber Capital said it wanted Lagardere to speed up the disposal of non-core assets and improve its corporate governance, adding it wanted constructive talks with the company on these issues. (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

