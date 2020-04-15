Amber Capital asks for backing to replace Lagardere board - letter

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Amber Capital on Tuesday urged fellow investors to support proposals to replace the majority of Lagardere’s supervisory board members, according to a letter shared with Reuters on Wednesday.

Amber, which has been a shareholder in the French multimedia conglomerate for four years and is the largest shareholder, urged investors to vote for its resolutions at the general meeting on May 5.

The hedge fund accused Lagardere’s management and supervisory board of a “denial of reality” over the company’s poor financial performance.

“Lagardere shareholders can elect a new Supervisory Board which will be able to provide this fresh new impetus and restore a path of sustainable value creation for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Amber said in the letter. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)