July 12, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

France's Lagardere to sell online health units to TF1 and Doctolib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Lagardere has agreed to sell its online health businesses for an enterprise value of 60 million euros ($70 million), the French media group said on Thursday. It said it had agreed to sell online medical appointment platform MonDocteur to Doctolib.

It also said French TV and media group TF1 was in exclusive talks to buy Lagardere’s Doctissimo health information arm.

Lagardere, which owns France’s Europe 1 radio station, has been selling assets over the last year to improve its cash flow.

$1 = 0.8562 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
