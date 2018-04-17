FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Lagardere sells eastern European radio assets to Czech Media Invest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Lagardere, the French media group whose assets include Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio, said on Tuesday it was selling some eastern European radio assets to Czech Media Invest.

Lagardere said it was selling off radio assets in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Romania, as part of a broader strategy to dispose of non-core businesses to improve its cash flow.

Lagardere said the sales price of those radio assets was 73 million euros ($90.4 million).

$1 = 0.8073 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.