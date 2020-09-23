Lagardere welcomes Qatar's demand for board representation - spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen during the groups annual general meeting in Paris, France, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Lagardere LAGA.PA welcomes Qatar Investment Authority's request to be represented on the French media company's board, a spokeswoman for the group said on Wednesday.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has called for fair board representation for all big shareholders in Paris Match owner Lagardere, echoing demands from investors Amber Capital and Vivendi VIV.PA for a shake-up at the group.

“The management welcomes the request for representation by the QIA on the board,” the spokeswoman said in a written statement.

“It’s logical given the long-lasting ties and the quality of the relationship between Arnaud Lagardère (general manager) and Qatar,” she said, adding that such the demand would be reviewed by the next annual shareholders’ meeting slated for next spring.