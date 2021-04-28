French group Lagardere to change governance to end dispute with investors

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Lagardere , whose assets such as Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio had attracted the attention of France’s richest businessmen, said it would change its governance structure to try to end disputes with investors.

Lagardere said on Wednesday that it would convert its corporate structure from a partnership that was limited by shares into a joint stock company, thereby clearing up an arcane structure that had caused strife with shareholders. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)