Federal Circuit rules for U.S. in water level dispute with marina

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not breach its contract with the operator of a marina on Lake Cumberland by drawing down water levels to historic lows for seven years while it repaired a dam, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected a $4 million claim by Lee’s Ford Dock, a marina on Lake Cumberland, a large freshwater reservoir formed in 1951 by the construction of the Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River in south-central Kentucky.

