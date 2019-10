BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indian lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd said on Wednesday the central bank has not approved its merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd .

This comes days after the Reserve Bank of India initiated a so-called “prompt corrective action” on the lender due to high level of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and a negative return on assets for two consecutive years. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)