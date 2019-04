April 5 (Reuters) - India’s Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd said on Friday its board has approved a share swap acquisition by housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd .

For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement here. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)