Final Lalique shares from capital hike placed at 40 Sfr

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - A final tranche of shares from Swiss luxury goods company Lalique Group’s capital increase have been placed at 40 Swiss francs each before trading on the SIX Swiss exchange starts on Monday, the company said on Thursday.

Lalique, whose shares will be delisted in Bern, issued 1 million new shares via a rights issue, of which nearly all were taken up. Shareholders got one new share for every five they held at an issue price of 30 francs.

Shares that were not subscribed were offered via a bookbuilding process and placed at 40 francs each.

Chairman Silvio Denz will hold a stake of just over 72 percent and the free float will be just under 28 percent.

The capital increase raised gross proceeds of 8.5 million Swiss francs ($8.57 million), excluding conversion of shareholder loans into shares.