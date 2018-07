July 26 (Reuters) - Chip equipment maker Lam Research Corp’s quarterly revenue rose 33.3 percent on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for memory chips.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.02 billion, or $5.82 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 24, from $526.4 million, or $2.82 per share, a year earlier.

The Fremont, California-based company’s total revenue rose to $3.13 billion from $2.34 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)