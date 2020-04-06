Lamar Media’s US$535m drawn debt shows shift for cash in US leveraged loans

NEW YORK, April 6 (LPC) - What a difference a month makes.

Through the first week of March, US companies looking to slash borrowing costs rushed to the leveraged loan market to find yield-hungry investors willing to accept lower prices if only to have an opportunity to put money to work.

That momentum quickly vanished, as the fast-spreading coronavirus battered financial markets and brought new syndicated transactions to a dramatic halt.

Borrowers, wary of the virus’ impact on revenues and memories of banks’ 2008 liquidity crunch, soon moved from opportunistic debt reduction exercises to a dash-for-cash with companies across industries drawing on credit lines or signing new facilities in the last three weeks.

Few other transactions better illustrate the shift among corporate borrowers than a decision from outdoor advertising firm Lamar Media.

On Thursday, the company drew down US$535m from its revolving credit facility due to macroeconomic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

The withdrawal came just two months after Lamar locked in a spread on a new term loan B, which was more reminiscent of the buyout boom of 2007 than of the financial crisis that followed.

Lamar’s US$600m, seven-year loan was offered at 150bp over Libor, one of the tightest spreads seen on a broadly syndicated US leveraged loan since energy company Kinder Morgan and Weight Watchers priced debt at the same rate 13 years earlier, according to data from Refinitiv LPC.

JP Morgan and Wells Fargo led the loan.

“Lamar’s a great business because of valuable real estate and locked-in, contracted revenues, so lenders like their cash flow,” said one investor familiar with Lamar’s loan. “But (the drawdown), shows how widespread the virus is through the market. The company’s prospects get worse the longer no one is going out.”

Known for its billboards on highways and mass transit services, Lamar benefits from the high-margin nature of the advertising business. Its ability to convert printed billboards into digital advertisements is also an avenue of growth for the company, according to a January 23 report from Moody’s Investors Service.

Despite company ratings of Ba2/BB, Lamar’s revolver and senior secured term loan are graded Baa3 by Moody’s — investment-grade — which helped the company obtain the rarely seen 150bp margin, sources said.

“That 150bp is a low return, but at the same time we still want that relationship with Lamar. And it’s a durable business even during a recession,” a second investor said.

TOP PERFORMER

The strength of Lamar is also reflected in the performance of the loan in the secondary market. The term loan was quoted at an average bid of 93-95 cents on the dollar on Monday, according to two sources. The LPC 100, a cohort of the 100 most liquid US loans, was at 87.8 cents on the same day, according to Refinitiv data.

The Lamar loan bottomed at a bid of 83-85 cents on March 19 alongside much of the institutional term loan market, but has slowly ticked up after being offered at par on January 30, sources said.

“The low point so far was the middle of March, but higher-quality loans like Lamar are going to attract a bid,” said the second investor.

Despite the upside, however, investors are cautious that the longer the pandemic freezes the broader economy, the company faces a tough road to preserve its cash balance.

In addition to drawing on its revolver, Lamar has slashed capital expenditure spending for 2020 to US$58m from US$130m, suspended acquisition activity and implemented a hiring freeze, the firm said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With customers confined to their homes, market sources are wary of businesses curtailing advertising campaigns, investors said.

“In a prolonged downturn, things like movie posters and films going straight to streaming services hurts. The new James Bond film should have a subway ad, but that’s not going to be there,” the first investor said.

A spokesperson for JP Morgan declined to comment. Spokespersons for Lamar and Wells Fargo did not return requests for comment before going to press. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman. Editing by Michelle Sierra and Kristen Haunss.)