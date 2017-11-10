UPDATE 1-Greece's Lamda says new obstacles emerge to Hellenikon resort plan

(Adds detail)

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greek property developer Lamda said on Friday that new obstacles had appeared to its plans to develop the disused Hellenikon airport site, one of the largest projects on the country’s privatisation agenda.

Lamda said Greece’s culture ministry had declared a new archaeological area over parts of the airport compound and imposed other restrictions, a move it said was an ‘unexpected change in the contractual agreed terms’.

Backed by Chinese and Gulf funds, Lamda submitted an 8 billion euro proposal in July to convert the 620-hectare wasteland into a complex of luxury residences, hotels, a yachting marina and casinos in a resort three times the size of Monaco.

“It is obvious that the investment cannot be materialised as long as continuous setbacks and new obstacles lead to amendments in the development plan in various ways that are not provisioned in the contract,” Lamda said in a stock exchange filing.

Progress on the project is being closely watched by Greece’s official creditors as a test of Greece’s commitment to privatisations under its multi-billion euro bailout.

The culture ministry decision means about 30 hectares of the area has been declared of archaeological importance. The ministry said Lamda should review the height of some buildings.

Lamda said the decision would have a material impact on its plans because tall buildings were part of the project’s landmark elements.

It said it remained committed to the contract it signed with the Greek state.

Lamda signed a 99-year lease with the state in 2014. But the project has been beset with delays, partly over a long-running row between developers and those who fear it will damage the environment and cultural heritage. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)