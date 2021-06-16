Lamda to sign deal on former Athens airport project next week-source

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the former airport complex of Hellenikon, in Athens, Greece, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) -Lamda Development will sign a long-awaited agreement with Greece’s privatisation agency next week to secure property rights over the site of the former Athens airport, an official at the company said on Wednesday.

The deal will pave the way for privately-owned Lamda to kick off an 8 billion euro ($9.7 billion) investment in Greece’s biggest urban redevelopment plan after years of delays due to bureaucratic hurdles and opposition to the project.

The 1,500-acre Hellenikon airport site on the Athens coast, where disused runways, terminals and former Olympic venues have sat abandoned for almost two decades, will include shopping malls, hotels and homes under a 99-year lease with the state.

With the signing of the agreement next week, Lamda will pay a first tranche of 300 million euros to Greece’s privatisation agency, the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters, a third of the total amount agreed by the two sides for the lease of the property.

The conservative government that took power in 2019 has vowed to speed up the project, hoping it will help its efforts to pull the country out of a recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic following a decade-long financial crisis.

Last summer, demolition crews began tearing down the first of hundreds of buildings that need to be removed from the site, which is three times the size of Monaco.

Lamda Development CEO Odisseas Athanasiou said last month that if Lamda secured property rights in June, construction work could start as early as in the summer.