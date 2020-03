FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German lender Hauck & Aufhaeuser, owned by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun, said on Thursday that it had struck a deal to buy another German lender, Bankhaus Lampe.

Lampe's owner, the billionaire Oetker family whose main interest is in food and beverages, has been shedding non-core assets to concentrate on its core business.