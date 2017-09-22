Lamprell's revenue falls 65 pct, cuts FY forecast

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc reported a 64.7 percent fall in revenue in the first half of the year and cut its full-year forecast, hurt by lower activity levels across the industry.

The company said it expected revenue for 2017 to be in the range of $370 million to $390 million, as it saw continuing low levels of walk-in work. Lamprell had forecast full-year revenue to be in the lower half of the $400 million-$500 million range in March.

Lamprell, which runs three rig building yards in the UAE, said revenue fell to $159.2 million in the six months ended June 30 from $451.3 million a year ago. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)