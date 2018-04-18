FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 4:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

LATAM Airlines cancels 400 more flights as strike continues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, the region’s largest carrier, said on Wednesday it had canceled an additional 441 flights after a union of flight attendants rejected a contract offer from the Chile-based airline, prolonging a strike that has affected more than 200,000 passengers.

The company said a total of 1,575 flights operated by Chilean subsidiary LAN Express had been canceled through April 25 as the airline continues to negotiate with the union.

LATAM and the 1,000-member Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express said they had reached an initial agreement on Tuesday but the union later voted against the deal.

The weeklong strike has primarily affected flights within Chile, the company said, though it has also affected regional connections throughout South America.

Long-distance flights outside the region have not been affected, LATAM said.

LATAM was created in 2012 through a merger of Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM. The company, headquartered in Santiago, has operating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

